Filming for Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Relocating to Yellowstone

Production for Alec Baldwin's problematic "Rust" film will move from New Mexico to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, sources say.

Filming is set to resume in spring, with Baldwin returning as the lead in the Joel Souza-directed Western flick.

The actor is currently facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He has insisted he didn't pull the trigger.

Commenting on the film's relocation, Yellowstone Film Ranch co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis said in a combined statement that they were "honored" to carry on Hutchins' legacy.

"The dedication and passion of the entire 'Rust' production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us," the statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many.

"We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, said he was "deeply grateful" to the team at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

"Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing 'Rust' and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring," he continued. "It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf."

The news comes days after prosecutors downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin, who was holding the prop gun when it fired a live round, killing Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021.

Late last month, Baldwin formally was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

A lesser charge was achieved after Baldwin’s lawyers argued that the Santa Fe County district attorney had incorrectly charged the actor under a version of a New Mexico firearm enhancement law passed months after the fatal shooting.

If convicted under that law, Baldwin would have received a minimum prison sentence of five years but instead, he now faces a maximum of 18 months in prison.