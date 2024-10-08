Al Pacino Clarifies Relationship With Mother of Latest Baby

Al Pacino has clarified the nature of his relationship with Noor Alfallah, the mother to his 16-month-old son Roman Pacino.

When asked by People magazine in an interview published Monday whether he was currently dating anyone, Pacino, 84, shut down speculation, saying that he only had "a friendship," suggesting it was with Alfallah, 30.

A rep explained in an accompanying statement to People, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

Pacino tends to be private in his personal life but in his upcoming memoir "Sonny Boy," the actor, who has never married, shares his perspective on marriage, calling it an "entrance to pain train."

"Everything's a ticket to the pain train," Pacino wrote in the book. "A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on."

Shortly after the birth of their son, Alfallah filed for physical custody.

According to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California obtained by Insider in September last year, Alfallah selected that legal custody of their child would be joint and that Pacino would get a "reasonable right of parenting time" with their son.

The amount of child support Pacino would pay Alfallah was not included in the documents.

Pacino's representative told Insider at the time that the couple "are still together."

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," the rep said.

Pacino and Alfallah were first linked in April 2022 when they were spotted having dinner, but sources previously told Page Six that they had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

"Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger (81) for awhile, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen (63)," an insider told Page Six.