Al Pacino: 'Fun' to Be a New Dad at 84

Al Pacino told the BBC that it's "fun" parenting his 1-year-old son, Roman.

He was explaining what it's like being a father at 84.

The actor touched on the topic while discussing his new memoir, "Sonny Boy," which was released in part to detail his life for Roman.

"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am," Pacino told the outlet in an interview published Monday. "I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course."

Pacino, who has never been married, is no longer dating Roman's mother, Noor Alfallah, but they are co-parenting, the outlet noted. Pacino's contact is largely online with his son.

"He does text me from time to time," he said of Roman. "Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it's fun."

In his memoir, Pacino also spoke candidly about marriage, calling it an "entrance to the pain train."

"Everything's a ticket to the pain train," Pacino wrote, according to People magazine. "A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on."

While there has been widespread speculation over the nature of his relationship with Alfallah, Pacino has clarified that they are not romantically involved.

Asked by People in an interview published last week whether he was currently dating anyone, the "Godfather" star said that he only had "a friendship," suggesting it was with Alfallah, 30.

A representative later explained in an accompanying statement to People, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

After their son's birth, Alfallah requested physical custody, with court documents obtained by Insider showing she sought joint legal custody and granted Pacino a "reasonable right of parenting time."