NBC Temporarily Shuts Down 'AGT: Extreme' After Stunt Goes Wrong

NBC has suspended production on "America’s Got Talent: Extreme" after a participant was critically injured in a stunt gone wrong.

Jonathan Goodwin's condition remains unknown after he was crushed between two cars while suspended 70 feet into the air. He had to be airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. As a result, "AMG: Extreme," which began filming its first season earlier this month, was put on hold.

"In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date," a spokesperson for the NBC series told Today on Sunday. "The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

The near-fatal incident took place Thursday at Atlanta Motor Speedway during rehearsal for the spinoff of NBC’s "America’s Got Talent," according to the New York Post. For the stunt, Goodwin was supposed to free himself from a straight jacket while hanging from his feet between two swinging cars, then drop between them and onto an air mattress. Instead, he was crushed between the two vehicles, which exploded into flames. He then fell, hitting his head.

Crew members reportedly thought he was initially dead but a spokesperson for the show told Today that Goodwin was "responsive and immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care."

Goodwin was a semi-finalist last year, in season 15 of "America's Got Talent." The year prior, he appeared on season 13 of "Britain's Got Talent," making it to the finals where he finished eighth.