'AGT' Favorite Nightbirde Drops Out to Focus on Cancer Battle

Singer and songwriter Jane Marczewski, who goes by the name Nightbirde and is an early favorite to win "America's Got Talent," has dropped out of the competition to focus on her battle with cancer.

The 30-year-old made the heartbreaking announcement Monday on Instagram.

"Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention," she wrote. "I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already."

Last month Marczewski received a standing ovation and a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell after delivering a sterling performance of her original song "It’s OK," which she said was written last year to tell the story of her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, which was the first of three reoccurring cancer diagnoses. Then, in 2019, doctors gave her three to six months to live, according to WKBN.

Before stepping up to the mic for her performance last month, Marczewski explained that she had not been working for several years as she had been "dealing with cancer."

"It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me," she added.

In her Instagram post, Marczewski wrote, "Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

Marczewski concluded the post by reassuring fans that she will get better soon.

"I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams," she wrote.

The musician's Instagram followers were full of support.

"You already won…AGT champion or not. Sending up prayers," one fan wrote.

"Putting your health first is so important and admirable, will be praying. You've done so beautifully and I have no doubts you'll keep blessing the world with your talent in the future," another added.

"You won anyway, to millions you touched. I pray for your health and recovery. One flame can light many candles. Nothing but love for you," a third stated.

"AGT" also showed its support in an Instagram Story.

"We’re keeping you in our thoughts for a full recovery!" the post read.

Related Stories: