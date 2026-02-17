Adam Sandler Remembers Robert Duvall: One of the Greatest Actors

Actor Adam Sandler was among the Hollywood stars to honor Robert Duvall, calling the late actor "One of the greatest actors we ever had," following his death at 95.

Sandler, who appeared opposite Robert Duvall in the 2022 film "Hustle," shared a tribute on Instagram reflecting on both the actor's talent and character.

"Funny as hell. Strong as hell," Sandler wrote. "One of the greatest actors we ever had.

"Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can.

"Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences."

News of Robert Duvall's death was announced Monday by his wife, Luciana Duvall, in a Facebook statement.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she added. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.

"In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."

An Oscar winner for the 1983 film "Tender Mercies," Robert Duvall built a career that spanned roughly 70 years and included nearly 100 films.

His performances in "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," and "To Kill a Mockingbird" remain among his best-known roles.

In addition to acting, Robert Duvall wrote and directed. His work spanned a broad range of characters, and he was particularly known for his roles in Westerns and his interest in tango.

Other actors joined Sandler in marking Robert Duvall's passing.

Taking to Instagram, actor Jamie Lee Curtis posted an image from "The Godfather," in which Robert Duvall portrayed Tom Hagen, and described him as "The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen."

Actor Alec Baldwin shared a video message on Instagram discussing Robert Duvall's influence on film.

Referencing Robert Duvall's portrayal of Boo Radley in "To Kill a Mockingbird," Baldwin highlighted the impact of a performance delivered "without a single word of dialogue."

He added, "He completely shatters you. And whenever I watch that movie, those scenes with Duvall are just so arresting to me," and said the actor is "up there with the greats."

In the same video, Baldwin recalled meeting Robert Duvall at a "celebrity tennis match."

He described the actor as "irascible" and "crusty" but "a gentleman," and concluded by offering condolences to Robert Duvall's wife and friends.

Over decades in film, Robert Duvall earned recognition for his versatility and lasting presence in American cinema.

As tributes continued to emerge, colleagues emphasized both his body of work and his personal impact, with Sandler's remembrance framing him as a defining figure in the industry.

Reuters contributed to this report.