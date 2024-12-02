Wayne Northrop, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dies at 77

Wayne Northrop, best known for his roles in "Dynasty" and "Days of Our Lives," has died at age 77 after a yearslong battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The actor's publicist confirmed to the New York Post that he died Friday, Nov. 29, at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home.

"Wayne was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family," Northrop's wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, said in a statement.

"We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home, for taking such great care of him," she added. "Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit.

"A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."

Born on April 12, 1947, in Sumner, Washington, Northrop graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington but later turned his focus to acting after taking a class at Seattle Community College before relocating to Los Angeles.

Early in his career, Northrop made guest appearances on numerous series, including "Eight Is Enough," "Baretta," and "The Waltons." However, he is best remembered for his role as Detective Roman Brady on "Days of Our Lives," a character he played from 1981 to 1984 and again from 1991 to 1994. He later portrayed Dr. Alex North on the NBC soap opera from 2005 to 2006.

Northrop also gained recognition for his portrayal of Michael Culhane in the ABC soap opera "Dynasty" from 1981 to 1987. Years later, from 1997 to 1998, he was cast as Rex Stanton in the "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles." Further, he made appearances in the series "L.A. Firefighters" and "Cold Case," as well as roles in the TV movies "Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story" (1995) and "The Haunting of Lisa" (1996).

Northrop and his wife, who he married in 1981, purchased a working cattle ranch in Raymond, California, and later, the oldest house in Raymond, which they converted into a museum that is now on the registry of historical places.