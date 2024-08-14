Halle Berry Reveals She Broke 10 Bones on Action Movie Sets

Halle Berry has revealed she suffered 10 broken bones while on action movie sets over the years.

The actor opened up about her injuries while promoting her latest project, Netflix's "The Union," with Mark Wahlberg.

"I've been knocked out three times, got an arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another time — broke a tail bone, broke two toes and a finger: this finger," Berry said, raising her middle finger, in a clip shared by Netflix.

The two costars compared injuries, with Wahlberg sharing that he tore a meniscus and also was in agony after separating his shoulder and getting his "ego bruised quite a few times."

They also compared notes on time spent underwater, with Berry spending nearly two and a half minutes underwater while shooting "Dark Tide" in 2012.

"I played a free diver. I had to hold my breath for almost 2½ minutes. And that felt like eternity. It felt like death was imminent," she said.

Wahlberg meanwhile claimed to have spent 10 minutes underwater for 2000's "The Perfect Storm."

"We were in the tank, and we had the wave. There were guys underneath the water holding my feet to hold me in position. And they didn't know where I was in relation to the waves," he said. "So I'm sucking in water and it's going up and over my head. And I'm just trying to stay there and do the line and make sure I got the tear in the eye. That was not fun."

Berry previously spoke about her injuries, sharing with Entertainment Weekly that she chose to work through broken ribs while working on the 2021 film, "Bruised," in which she plays a prizefighter.

"[With "John Wick 3"] I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On ["Bruised"], because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home,'" she said.

In "The Union," which debuts Friday, Berry stars as Roxanne, a U.S. intelligence officer who brings her former high-school love, Mike (played by Wahlberg), a construction worker, into a crucial mission.