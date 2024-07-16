Halle Berry Exits Series Starring Kim Kardashian

Halle Berry has stepped down from the lead role in Ryan Murphy's legal drama "All's Fair," which also stars Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close.

The Oscar winner was set to star in and produce the series, which features an all-female law firm, Variety reported. Kardashian and Close are executive producers of the show along with Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

The role would have been significant in Berry's career, marking a shift from film back to TV. A source with knowledge of the situation revealed to Variety that Berry exited the show due to a scheduling conflict.

The news comes days after it was revealed that Berry had joined the series.

Berry forged her career in film, appearing in a string of blockbuster hits, including portraying mutant superhero Storm in the big-screen "X-Men" franchise. However, as Entertainment Weekly noted, her early credits were often in television. She appeared in all 12 episodes of "Living Dolls," a spinoff of "Who's the Boss?" that costarred Leah Remini. She also made guest appearances on shows such as "Amen," "A Different World," and "Knots Landing."

Later in her career, she delivered remarkable performances in acclaimed HBO TV movies like "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge" (1999) and "Lackawanna Blues" (2005). She received Emmy nominations for both roles, as well as for her performance in the ABC TV movie "Their Eyes Were Watching God," an adaptation of Zora Neale Hurston's novel produced by Oprah Winfrey. Berry also famously played Miss Stone in 1994's live-action take on "The Flintstones." She celebrated its 30th anniversary in May on social media.

"Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing," she remembered on Instagram. "But The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture. I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially."

Next, Berry will appear in the horror film "Never Let Go" as well as alongside Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix special, "The Union."