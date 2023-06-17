×
Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving After Crash

Saturday, 17 June 2023 06:56 PM EDT

Los Angeles prosecutors charged former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one misdemeanor count of reckless driving against the actor and writer but did not release details about the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the DA's office wrote. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27. His representatives and Beverly Hills police did not immediately return requests for comment.

Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the "devastating consequences" of reckless driving.

"In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years," the office wrote in its statement. "This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Davidson's latest show, "Bupkis," debuted on Peacock last month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


