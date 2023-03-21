'Return of the Jedi' Actor Paul Grant Dies at 56

Actor Paul Grant, known for his roles in "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter," has died at age 56 after he was found collapsed outside a train station in London.

Grant was pronounced dead Monday morning but had been brain dead following his collapse outside King's Cross station in north London on Thursday afternoon, according to The Guardian.

A London ambulance spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement.

"We were called at 2.08 p.m. on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road," the spokesperson said, according to the report. "We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."

Grant's daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, said she was "heartbroken" at losing her father.

"No girl deserves their dad to be taken away," she said.

"He was so well known and loved. He's gone too soon."

Grant is best known for playing an Ewok in "Return of the Jedi" and a goblin in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." He also appeared in the 1986 cult classic "Labyrinth" alongside David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly. In the film, he appeared as one of the Goblin Corps and also served as the stunt double for the character Hoggle, who was performed by Shari Weiser and voiced by Brian Henson. Additional film credits include the 1985 Tom Cruise film "Legend," and the 1988 film "Willow."

In an interview three weeks before his death, Grant suggested it was time for him to quit drinking.

"I've been thinking about this, it's my last day of drinking," the actor told the YouTube channel Revelation 22:13, according to the Daily Mail, which cited him as saying "I've been drinking too much."

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son, as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

"Paul was the love of my life," Dwyer said. "The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."