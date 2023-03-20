Lance Reddick's Wife Posts Tribute to Late Actor

"John Wick" star Lance Reddick's wife, Stephanie, is paying tribute to her late husband.

The actor, who also appeared in acclaimed series like "The Wire," "Oz," and "Lost," and who had a pivotal role in the cult-favorite video game "Destiny," died suddenly from natural causes Friday at age 60, according to Yahoo.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," Stephanie Reddick, who married the actor in 2011 and shared children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher with him, wrote Saturday in a message posted to her husband's Instagram account.

"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she continued. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

Reddick went on to praise the "thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance."

"Lance loved you as much as he loved the game," she added.

Reddick concluded her statement by encouraging fans to make donations to the organization MOMCares, which serves mothers and families in Baltimore — Lance's hometown.

Lance was noticeably absent from the "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiere in New York City on Wednesday however, according to Yahoo, was participating in multiple interviews in the days leading up to his death. On Friday, the actor's representative, Mia Hansen, confirmed he had died.

"Lance will be greatly missed," said Hansen.

In a joint statement, "John Wick" franchise star Keanu Reeves and "Chapter 4" director Chad Stahelski announced they were dedicating the sequel to their "beloved friend" Lance.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," the duo said, sending prayers to Lance's family. "We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."