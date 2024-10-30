Liam Neeson Confesses He Is 'Madly in Love' With Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson declared he is "madly in love" with Pamela Anderson, who he stars alongside in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot.

The 72-year-old actor made the comments while praising Anderson, 57, during an interview with People and although his feelings may be platonic, they still carry depth.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," Neeson told the magazine. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

In the film, Anderson plays a "femme fatale" opposite Neeson, who has been cast as Frank Drebin Jr., presumably the son of the original character Frank Drebin. Neeson applauded Anderson's performance but was less certain about his own abilities in the lead comedy role.

"Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don't know," he said, but Anderson disagreed.

"It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together," she said, calling the actor "humble" and "the perfect gentleman."

"He brings out the best in you … with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she added.

The interview comes on the heels of Neeson's announcement that he will be retiring from action films by the end of 2025.

The actor carved a name for himself in the genre after starring in 2008's "Taken." He has since appeared in a slew of action films but in an interview with People last week said it was time for him to move on.

"I'm 72 — it has to stop at some stage," he told People.

Neeson explained he tries not to rely only on his stunt double, Mark Vanselow, because he thinks viewers quickly notice when actors skip their own stunts.

"You can't fool audiences. I don't want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me," Neeson said while discussing his retirement.

Pushed to offer a specific timeframe for when he planned to retire, Neeson said, "Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it."