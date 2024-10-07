Pamela Anderson Battled Depression 'for a Couple of Decades'

Pamela Anderson has opened up about struggling with depression "for a couple of decades," reflecting on how much of her life between her "Baywatch" fame and her 2022 Broadway debut felt like "a big blur."

The actor spoke candidly about her mental health while at the Zurich Film Festival to accept the Golden Eye Award for her latest film, Gia Coppola's "The Last Showgirl."

"I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that," Anderson said, Variety reported. "I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more.

"I look at it now and it feels like I went from 'Baywatch' to Broadway," she continued. "I don't know what happened in between; it's all a big blur. I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

"The Last Showgirl," written by Kate Gersten and directed by Gia Coppola, stars Anderson as Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas performer facing a new chapter after her show closes.

Anderson said the film's script was "the first time I ever read a good script" and felt she was "the only one" for the role.

Her career revival began in 2022 with her debut on Broadway in "Chicago" as Roxie Hart — a challenge she initially feared but later described as "the best thing" she had ever done.

"You never know what you are capable of until you try," she added.

Anderson also commented on Ryan White's documentary, "Pamela, a Love Story," which cast the actor in a new light.

"Ryan [White] made that doc and that's how Gia saw me," Anderson said. "I always knew I was capable of more. It's great to be a part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit. It has taken a long time, but I am here."

Reflecting on her journey, Anderson added that her struggles helped her to embrace her role in "The Last Showgirl."

"I don't think I could have played this character if I wouldn't have the life that I had, so it was worth it," Anderson admitted. "If I can continue working and using these struggles and challenges … I'll feel blessed."