'Law & Order' Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

Actor Isaiah Stokes, known for his role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," has been indicted on murder.

The 41-year-old was arraigned on Friday morning on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," said District Attorney Katz said. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

If convicted, Stokes could face up 25-years-to-life in prison. His next court date is set for July 19.

The shooting took place at around 2:45 p.m on Feb. 7. Tyrone Jones, 37, was sitting parked in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at an intersection in Queens, New York, when the defendant approached the driver's side window and fired eleven gunshots into the car, according to surveillance footage cited by the DA's office. Jones was later pronounced dead.

Stokes has been acting since the 2000s. He delivered a memorable performance in a 2009 episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," as well as in episodes of "Boardwalk Empire," "The Mysteries of Laura," and "Blue Bloods," People noted.

He has also appeared in various feature films including "Boy Wonder," Camron's "Killa Season," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin,'" and "City Teacher," according to IMDB.

Additionally, Stokes is a Hip Hop artist who performs under the name I$AIAH. His first single, "I love you Isaiah" gained traction while he was attending Delaware State University (DSU).

He went on to establish his own record label and in 2002 began touring with iconic Jazz musician Donald Byrd. He established a cult following in the underground scene but his name began to gain mainstream attention after receiving regular radio play. He has since released several singles and music videos.

Related Stories: