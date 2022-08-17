Missing Actor Found After Being Arrested for Biting a Cop

Australian actor Laura McCulloch, who was believed to have gone missing after an online date, was found after she was arrested for allegedly throwing a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child, then biting a police officer.

McCulloch, 37, was booked Friday night on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, Santa Monica Police Lt. Rudy Flores said Tuesday in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Police responding to a report of battery arrived at a restaurant and were told that McCulloch had been involved in an altercation with a patron and their child. McCulloch showed "obvious signs of intoxication," then later "charged at the officers while yelling expletives," the Times noted.

"During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder," Flores said.

McCulloch appeared Tuesday in court and was charged with a felony. Bail was set at $25,000.

Family members launched a campaign to locate her after she disappeared Friday and was last seen in the Santa Monica area as she prepared for a first date with someone she had met on Tinder or Bumble.

When the Los Angeles Police Department declined to begin a search, her family members shared missing reports on social media and created a GoFundMe to help finance the search.

LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im told the Times that McCulloch was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen Friday at her home. McCulloch's cousin on Tuesday posted on the GoFundMe page that she was "successfully located."

"At this current stage we are unable to confirm what state she is in, and if any further financial support is needed, but I will do my best to provide an update as soon as it is available," the cousin wrote.

"In the meantime, I can confirm that it was only through the efforts of her amazing friends and family that she was successfully located and I'm sure they would want to pass on their heartfelt appreciation for your contributions and incredible support so far."