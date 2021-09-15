'Doctor Who' Actress Tanya Fear Found Days After Being Reported Missing

Tanya Fear, the "Doctor Who" actress who was reported missing last week by friends and family, has been found safely, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Monday.

LAPD, which took a missing person's report at its Hollywood station, did not provide further details surrounding her disappearance but told KTLA that Fear is receiving treatment at a hospital.

A Twitter page dedicated to finding Fear released a statement confirming that she had been found and was safe.

"We understand that she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital," the statement posted on Twitter read. "We wish to thank the Police, members of the public for their efforts in locating Tanya, as well as the outpouring of concern and support over the last several days. Tanya's family are relieved and extremely grateful."

Fear was reported missing by a friend on Thursday. She had left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her cellphone and purse.

"I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely," her mother, Yvonne Marimo, said before Fear was found.

"We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts. She is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and Kings College University in London," said her uncle, Jonathan Marimo.

Fear has been living in Los Angeles on and off for several years and is trying to establish a career in acting, comedy and screenwriting, her family said. She portrayed Dr. Jade McIntyre in 2018 on the television series "Doctor Who" and also appeared in films including "A Moving Image" and 2013’s "Kick-Ass 2," as well as TV shows like "Endeavour," "DCI Banks," and "Midsomer Murders."

Related Stories: