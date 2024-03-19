Senate Immigration Bill a Gift to Open Borders Democrats

Senate Republicans giving cover to their open borders Democratic colleagues on the so-called immigration compromise bill will go down in history as one of the greatest examples of political malpractice by a political party.

Were this a worthy bill, Republicans certainly would have been justified to hop on board to solve the immigration crisis. American security comes before politics. Opposing a bill because it might provide credit for your opposition is unacceptable.

But let’s be clear: This is NOT a good bill. As noted in this column previously, this bill is a disaster that codifies illegal immigration and does not require the president to take any action until 5,000 illegal aliens per day have crossed our border.

Thus, the bill is not only horrific policy, it is horrendous politics. Senate Republican support for this bill throws a lifeline to their disingenuous Democratic colleagues who feign that they want to solve the problem but can now say they have been stymied by those intransigent House MAGA Republicans and former President Trump who are standing in the way for political reasons.

From the moment he took office Joe Biden conspired with the Democratic Party to ignore our immigration laws and allowed anywhere from 6 million to 10 million illegal aliens to enter and stay within our nation's borders.

This was done purposely to ensure blue congressional districts that were losing population could count the illegals in the census. They amount to approximately 22 electoral votes each presidential election.

It’s also planned that these so-called newcomers will be given citizenship, or at least voting rights, moving forward.

The Democrats calculated that the enormous electoral advantage they will achieve from this chicanery will be worth the potential political bloody nose. Sure, they’d suffer at the ballot box in the short term due to the chaos they are unleashing on cities throughout the nation, but they’d turn Texas blue and control national elections for a generation.

But hold on. Just when we thought Democrats were going to pay dearly for their treasonous betrayal of American sovereignty, these insane Republicans just gave the lawless Dems a free pass.

Never mind that it’s an atrocious bill that would do more harm than good. A bill that will codify catch and release; allow for the mass parole of illegal aliens; and provide work permits for those here illegally. A bill that will allow 18 million illegal aliens to come here without recourse over the next decade.

Republicans could have juxtaposed this awful bill to the solid HR 2 bill that the GOP-led House of Representative introduced last year.

But now those arguments are out the window, thanks to the jellyfish Republicans who wanted to play nice with the open border Democrats. Chuck Schumer has to be laughing his butt off over how gullible, meek and stupid his GOP colleagues are.

Just look at the special election held last month in New York. Democrat Tom Suozzi, who has blocked every get-tough immigration measure that came before the House, was able to sound like a moderate who was interested in securing the border by pointing to the so-called bi-partisan bill.

We have a solution, said Suozzi. It’s the compromise bill. If only Trump and the House Republicans would get out of the way, we’d be able to solve this dilemma, he said.

It’s nonsense, of course, but it worked. And it’s likely to work for dozens of other Democrats who would otherwise be thrown out on their keisters due to their feckless positions on the border over the last three years.

Thank goodness for the House Republicans who are saying no way to this ridiculous bill that would legalize illegal immigration.

But, alas, their stopping of this horrible bill from passing will have the side effect of shielding Democrats from their own horrible policies.

As noted above, if the compromise bill included the provisions of HR 2 and Trump still opposed it, we’d say the Republicans should pass it anyway. But that’s not what happened here. This was a horrible bill from a policy perspective and even more devastating for its politics.

Let’s hope that by November, the American people will not forget the enormous pain inflicted by Biden's inflationary big spending policies. It may be the only thing left to stop these Marxists from another four years.

Republicans are going to need it, because the numbskulls they put in charge in the Senate might have just taken immigration off the table as a wedge issue.

If Republicans lose this November Sen James Lankford and the other architects of the immigration bill will, in large part, be to blame.