Trump Proves Biden Blew It on Border

The controversy boiling up over the deportation of suspected gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia illustrates just how difficult it will be to send packing the millions of individuals allowed by former President Joe Biden to cross the border illegally.

Biden's fellow Democrats and his judicial appointees facilitated his unlawful actions and are now gumming the works to make it nearly impossible to remove the vast majority of these illegal residents.

Let's not sugarcoat it: President Biden's opening of our border on his first day in office was an offense to the safety and security of America, warranting forceful congressional responses.

When it happened, this column noted that it was being done deliberately with the singular intent of bringing in millions of new potential voters who would likely vote Democrat.

Biden and his minions cared little about the impact this flood of humanity was going to have on states, cities, and local communities throughout the nation.

Veterans were kicked out of housing units to make room for illegal immigrants.

Children had to give up their soccer fields so they could be used to handle the mass influx of newcomers.

Homelessness soared by 18% for individuals and 39% for families, both records, due in part to the pressure these millions of new illegal immigrants placed on the housing market.

New York City had to shell out $10 billion to house and feed these individuals, who had no right to be here in the first place.

Schools had to absorb millions of their children, most of whom didn't know English.

But to Biden and the leaders of the Democratic Party, none of this mattered. It would all be worth it to them if it would lead to turning red states blue and maintaining control of Congress and state governments for the next generation.

Even if the illegals are never given the right to vote, they will still be counted for census purposes, thereby increasing the number of blue districts on the electoral map.

What they were doing was obvious to anyone with half a brain. Unfortunately, the mainstream media, which is now simply an arm of the Democratic Party, covered for these nearly treasonous acts because anything would be better than allowing the bad orange man gaining access to the White House again.

They played along with the gaslighting that claimed "comprehensive immigration reform" or some other type of legislation was needed to control the flow of these millions of people over our southern border.

Actually, all Biden had to do was leave the status quo in place when he took office. (As President Donald Trump noted in his congressional address, all that was needed to control the border was to change the president.)

All would have been fine if Biden simply maintained the Remain in Mexico policy that was implemented by President Trump. But Biden, the Democrats, and the media called it racist.

They published photos of immigrant children in cages — photos that were actually taken during the Obama years.

Biden claimed that opening the border is "who we are," so he outright called for "a surge" at the border in his 2020 debate.

And surge they did. A larger influx of immigrants on a percentage basis than even in the heyday of immigration at the turn of the 20th century.

All the while, I pounded out one article after another noting that the border could be closed off in a single day if Biden would just reinstitute Remain in Mexico and cancel his app that allowed illegal immigrants to gain entry by filling out a form on their phone.

It all could've been stopped if Biden's mass parole policy employed by his immigration czar was halted.

It all could've stopped if Biden didn't inhibit states such as Texas from putting up physical barriers to the illegal border crossers.

So in comes Trump, and in a matter of weeks, he closes down the border by reinstituting Remain in Mexico, stopping catch and release, and no longer allowing people to falsely claim asylum to stay here.

It sent a message that the border was no longer open, so they stopped coming. Simple as that.

And it proved even to the naysayers and the uninformed blind partisans (who bought the gaslighting) that Biden was lying from day one.

It's too late to retroactively impeach Biden, but let his legacy be that of the worst president in the history of the United States. He may be the only elected president ever who deliberately betrayed the safety of his fellow residents for political gain.

Steve Levy is Executive Director of the Center for Cost Effective Government, a fiscally conservative think tank. He served as Suffolk County Executive, as a NYS Assemblyman, and host of "The Steve Levy Radio Show." Read more of his reports — Here.