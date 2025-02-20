With Left Sent Packing, Will Children Be Taught to Love U.S.?

A debate of enormous proportions is now underway regarding what our children will be taught in school about the nation in which they live.

That discussion can’t come soon enough.

Of all the issues confronting the future of our nation --- from economic policies, to immigration, to threats from abroad --- perhaps none are as important as whether our next generation grows up hating their country.

Unfortunately, we are heading in that direction, as evidenced by recent polling that shows, alarmingly, that only 36% of younger residents are actually proud to be American.

This isn't coincidence.

It's resultant of years of indoctrination emanating from a Marxist philosophy which has taken root in vast swaths of our culture --- primarily in academia.

The type of critical race theory now prevalent in over 4,000 schools nationwide has its roots in Marxist academics dating back to the 1920s.

But back then it was cloaked under the heading of Critical Theory.

Communists wanting to emulate Soviet style economics and state controlled policy calculated that they could overthrow America’s free market economy and political freedoms by getting control of the curriculum that would shape the minds of the next generation.

This is the "enemy within" that many conservatives talk about.

It’s not a figment of their imaginations.

It’s very, very real. In our present woke culture, it’s been on steroids, especially after COVID-19 poured billions of dollars into our schools while touting DEI initiatives.

When Critical Class Theory failed to take root, Marxist academia realized it could be far more effective to shift to Critical Race Theory, given the scars that remained from slavery and Jim Crow.

It goes well beyond teaching the evil of these chapters of American history.

It frames every issue in today's America from the perspective of race and power structures.

People are categorized into various columns based on race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation. But above all, the two most omnipresent categories are those of the oppressors and the oppressed.

The teachings of self-proclaimed Marxist, Ibram X. Kendi, and "White Fragility" author Robin DiAngelo are now common fare within many of our schools.

They preach racist garbage that white children are inherently bigoted and must work to become anti-racists. Meanwhile, non-white children are told they are hopeless victims who can’t succeed in the racist patriarchal society . . . America.

Is it any wonder why a majority of America’s youth has sided with Hamas supporters over perceived white capitalistic Israelis, despite the fact that Hamas engages in terrorism, suppresses free speech, gay rights, and the advancement of women.

It hit home with this writer when I asked some children what they were doing during the Columbus Day weekend.

They had no idea what I was talking about.

One child eventually responded, "Oh, you mean Indigenous People’s Day. Columbus was the guy who tried to poison the Indians."

Hating one’s country has ominous ramifications for the nation's potential survival.

Why would anyone fight to defend a country they aren’t proud of?

Alarmingly, 72% of Americans say that they would not sign up to fight to defend the country if we were attacked by a foreign enemy.

To his credit, President Donald Trump is seeking to vanquish this poison from infecting our children. Americans who disdain Trump must resist the temptation to oppose these efforts simply because their nemesis is the one proposing it.

Regardless of what party you are enrolled in, if enrolled at all, this is a time for all Americans to band together to try to prevent the Marxists from polluting the minds of our children and the future leadership of our nation.

The concern about this infiltration is not conspiratorial, paranoid nonsense.

Nor is it over exaggerated.

A self-proclaimed Marxist was elected as head of the American Libraries Association, and thereupon supported the placement of pornographic books into our school libraries.

Marxists are changing our vocabulary so that pedophiles are now normalized by reclassifying them as "people with attraction to minors."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the notorious "Squad" hold an overrepresented sway on the Democratic Party platform.

The mayor of Chicago is seemingly extremely far left, as is a large chunk of the New York City Council.

COVID-19 gave an excuse for Marxist leaning legislators to dump billions of dollars into the federal budget to hire DEI (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) lecturers to hold forums in our government and institutions to push the oppressor/oppressed theory in every corner of our culture.

Another four years of such indoctrination could have placed us on an irreversible path of national suicide engineered by academics seeking to erase our free market constitutional system by grooming an upcoming generation to do their dirty work.

Let's not forget, the socialist sympathizers were sent packing by the voters.

Now the dismantling begins. It may have proven to be one of the most consequential reversals in our nation's history.

Steve Levy is Executive Director of the Center for Cost Effective Government, a fiscally conservative think tank. He served as Suffolk County Executive, as a NYS Assemblyman, and host of "The Steve Levy Radio Show." Read more of his reports — Here.