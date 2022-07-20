Zenith Firearms: An Emerging Player in the Sub-Gun Industry

Zenith Firearms is unmatched in their expertise in roller-delayed blowback firearms, as the first and only American owned and operated manufacturer of these types of guns built to meet or exceed original specifications. With design and assembly in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Central Virginia in facilities spanning over 275,000 square feet, Zenith’s manufacturing process prioritizes quality control. The company’s highly skilled staff of engineering, manufacturing, and roller-delayed firearm experts ensure that each product reaches perfection. Every firearm meets consistency, specified tolerance, and advanced workmanship standards through quality control inspections and extensive field testing. Zenith boasts the latest technology in welding and surface treatments and utilizes over 130 machines in their process. Beyond the assembly of their pistols, they offer responsive and live customer support, as well as minimal downtime should any services be necessary.

Zenith has already released their premium full size pistol variant, the ZF-5, which is just the first in a complete line of roller-delayed blowback models. This series will include full-size and compact models in both the pistol and rifle calibers, along with an expansive selection of parts and accessories, offering clean, simple, and reliable use with easy maintenance. Zenith has focused on modernization, modularity, and precise tolerances to advance their models. The ZF-5 demonstrates Zenith’s dedication to their craft, using specific grades of high-quality steel, unique metal treatments and coatings, premium finishes, and the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing process to deliver reliable and rugged firearms with classic SMG style and handling as well as long term corrosion and wear resistance.

Zenith’s ZF-5 roller-delayed blowback 9-millimeter sub-gun shows off a mil-spec cold hammer-forged CMV barrel, a six-to-eight-pound trigger pull, and a 1 in 10 right hand twist. Each firearm also comes with a 3-lug flash hider, three 30 round magazines, a custom two-point sling, a picatinny optics rail, and a cleaning kit in its high-quality carrying case, ensuring customer satisfaction with a limited lifetime warranty. “I recently purchased the ZF-5 and couldn’t be more happy. This is my first roller delayed weapon, so I wasn’t sure what I was getting into…The gun ran flawlessly,” one customer reviewed, “I highly recommend Zenith. Their customer service is outstanding too…So far I have nothing negative to say about my ZF-5 or Zenith as a company. Give them a try you won’t be disappointed.”

Zenith’s firearms and services are available to individuals, departments, and agencies. They provide newly issued guns to security and law enforcement agencies, and offer parts, refurbishment, and service of aging roller-delayed blowback firearms. Many aspects of Zenith Firearms designs are patent pending, but the company still values interchangeability with legacy models of the roller-delayed platform.