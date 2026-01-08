Restoring Trust and Morals in Finance: RISE Capital's Faith-Driven Approach in Wealth Management

For generations, conventional wisdom dictated that faith and finance should exist on opposite sides of life’s equation. Faith was personal, spiritual, and intangible, while finance was analytical, competitive, and tangible to the point of stark practicality. Yet today, inside the offices of the wealth management company, RISE Capital, a different narrative unfolds where these two worlds not only meet but actively shape how wealth is managed and legacies are built.

Alex Angst, CKA®, CFP®, founder of RISE Capital, champions a philosophy that upends this age-old divide. As a proud Christian, husband, father, and the firm’s owner, faith is not just part of his life; it is his differentiator that transforms every client interaction and planning strategy.

“People often ask whether faith belongs in finance,” Alex reflects. “For us, faith is about integrity and putting clients first. If that’s not the foundation of good financial advice, then what is?”

Faith at the Heart of Wealth Management

RISE Capital’s culture stands apart from the mainstream financial industry, where ethical considerations often take a back seat to numerical performance. Elevating faith as a business asset has also allowed Alex and his team to serve a niche community: clients who wish to see their values reflected in their financial plans. This approach does not alienate those who do not share their beliefs but highlights a commitment to honesty, respect, and putting others’ interests above personal gain.

The firm’s faith-driven approach places values at the center of every decision, ensuring wealth management is not merely transactional but deeply relational. Clients who walk into the offices of RISE Capital often sense this difference immediately. Conversations go beyond asset allocation, touching on goals, aspirations, and the kind of future clients hope their resources will create.

For Alex and his team, faith is more than an abstract set of beliefs. It is a framework that demands responsibility, humility, and transparency. Their team insists that accountability to a higher standard means “always doing right by people, even when it’s inconvenient or hard.” This principle has helped RISE Capital build a reputation beyond financial expertise, creating bonds of trust that endure through market cycles and life’s transitions.

“Integrity isn’t for show,” Alex emphasizes, “It’s the invisible line that keeps everything, and everyone, safe.”

Integrity Over Numbers

Wealth management is often mistaken for pursuing returns and a game of optimization. RISE Capital’s approach challenges that notion, making integrity the central measure of success. With over 16 years of financial management experience, Alex agrees that excellence in numbers remains important, but he believes the real impact comes from treating client relationships with respect, confidentiality, and genuine care.

In practice, this means looking past the bottom line and asking essential questions: Does this investment align with our client’s values? Are we serving their interests, or just capitalizing on opportunity? The firm’s fiduciary responsibility, rooted in his faith, ensures clients see their financial advisor as a true steward, not just a vendor of solutions.

“You can have the smartest portfolio on paper,” he argues, “But if it violates your principles or undermines trust, the cost is always too high.”

Integrity in wealth management also means addressing mistakes candidly and learning from them, rather than glossing over errors or forgetting promises. The leadership at RISE Capital encourages an atmosphere where accountability is not punitive but constructive, strengthening the very trust that leads clients to the firm to begin with. The impact? Clients who feel heard, valued, and protected both financially and personally.

RISE Capital’s approach also brings clients peace of mind, especially for those who feel uneasy about the pitfalls and uncertainties of the financial world. Through regular review meetings, transparent communication, and a spirit of genuine partnership, this wealth management firm makes the journey to financial freedom as supportive as possible.

Alex mentions, “There are plenty of ways to move numbers around. But only one way to make every decision matter: do so with integrity. Clients will remember that long after the quarterly statement arrives.”

Faith-Driven Strategy: More Than Financial Planning

RISE Capital’s mission statement, “We glorify God by serving good savers with great financial plans,” highlights their belief that the future of finance will be shaped not only by smart strategies but also by the return of trust, morality, and human-centered business models.

However, Alex clarifies that his faith-inspired outlook as the firm owner does not mean any less attention to numbers, data, or the realities of market change. On the contrary, it is an added value that ensures disciplined stewardship alongside technical skill. At RISE Capital, the commitment to integrity goes hand in hand with a rigorous, up-to-date understanding of how markets operate, balancing values with vigilance and informed strategy.

For the firm, faith-driven planning and financial acumen are inseparable. Sustainable growth and generational benefit remain front and center, but every plan is stress-tested for real-world challenges: changing tax policy, market volatility, and evolving client needs. This balance enables RISE Capital to meet the standards expected in wealth management while giving clients the confidence that every decision is rooted in expertise and principle.

“Faith isn’t a credential; it’s a promise,” Alex adds. “It means showing up, telling the truth, and always putting people first.” By prioritizing integrity over numbers and relationships over transactions, RISE Capital is helping families create legacies in wealth management built not just on prosperity but on principles that endure.

Disclosure: The views expressed are those of Alex Angst, Investment Adviser Representative of OneSeven, an SEC-registered investment adviser. They are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Services are provided under the name RISE Capital, a DBA of OneSeven.