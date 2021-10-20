Three Keys to Positive Motivation – Jonathan Campau Shares His Formula for Success

We’ve all had moments in the workplace when someone or something impacted our state of mind. Perhaps inspired by a colleague’s kind words or deflated after catching wind of a co-worker’s negative comments or attitude. Just a few words spoken over a few seconds can alter moods and set the tone for the day. How employees choose to respond to these influences directly impacts productivity, efficiency, and the measure of success an organization has on any given day. In this article, Luxuri CEO Jonathan Campau shares three tips on how to motivate employees and create a collaborative environment: positivity, inspiration and proactive questioning.

Building a team with positive attitudes may sound overly simplistic, but the words ring true. One disgruntled manager or co-worker can have a negative impact on the productivity of an entire team. Campau, who launched his luxury short-term rental and concierge company in 2017, says one of the biggest mistakes' leaders make is not sharing small wins and victories with their teams. As he grew his multi-million-dollar portfolio in multiple cities with a growing number of employees, Campau quickly learned that it is critical to let individuals know how they contribute to the company’s vision and give them a sense of purpose. By sharing victories along the way, employees get self-affirmation and motivation to do more. As a leader, you can utilize the smallest of wins to create a positive atmosphere.

Elite entrepreneurs go beyond simply being visionaries; they are a primary source of inspiration for their teams. Pessimism and lack of motivation can pull employees down, causing unease and uncertainty that quickly poisons an organization. Jonathan Campau combats this in each meeting by sharing positive news and encouraging others to share good things happening in the company. Highlighting small victories is a powerful mechanism that can embolden employees. Additionally, he says it is imperative that leaders not miss the opportunity to provide encouragement and upbeat reports even if things aren’t currently going to plan. Campau shared that zeroing in on personal examples of overcoming adversity can help engage a team and help them re-focus on delivering the company vision. He says true business leaders sow positive seeds, nurture them with hopeful energy, and watch the success spread.

Jonathan Campau’s third piece of the motivational puzzle is to understand the importance of not only asking the right questions but asking the right people in the right way. How a question is framed can mean the difference between failure and making a million dollars. Reimagining a question, Campau says, affords the opportunity to truly appreciate how customers experience the product or service a company offers. Getting employees to experience and achieve that level of understanding can drive individual and corporate achievement beyond expectations. He adds, achievement can come in different forms, allowing employees to discover proactive ways to deal with issues, develop creative ways to impact the environment, and focus on positive and proactive outcomes where the answer “yes we can,” is heard more often than “no.”

Campau’s has been able to mold these motivational philosophies into Luxuri’s every-day DNA. The success formula has allowed the luxury property rental company to create positive employee experience, inspire team members to overcome adversity, and understand client purchase motivation. These have proven vital to Luxuri’s ability to deliver best-in-class properties and exclusive service to their customers.

You can follow Jonathan Campau on Instagram at @luxuri.ceo and visit the Luxuri company website at www.luxuri.com.