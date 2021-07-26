Healthcare Option Promotes Individual Freedom

For decades, government influence on the freedoms of the American people has been growing at an alarming pace. At times, it can sometimes seem like the government is involved in every aspect of our lives in one way or another. As is the case when either party has control over the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats are sure to have a long list of actions they’d like to take prior to the 2022 midterm elections. One area in which they are sure to be interested in taking action is the area of healthcare.

Many view the Affordable Care Act as a first step towards a government-run healthcare system. In reality, the push for universal healthcare in the United States dates back over a hundred years when the Socialist Party began advocating for universal healthcare (and if they couldn’t get that, for mandated health insurance) in the early 1900s. However, in recent decades, the push for a single-payer system has begun to chip away at the market’s efficiency and the American people’s understanding of the healthcare options they have available to them. While many would have you believe that every American must be enrolled in a health insurance program sold on the government-run exchanges, the truth is there’s a healthcare option available outside of the Affordable Care Act regulations that is currently utilized by over one million nationwide, and the option returns freedom to the consumer instead of taking it away.

Healthcare sharing ministries received an exemption in the Affordable Care Act that allow them to continue operating as long as they are part of an organization that has continuously been sharing since 1999. This exemption from Affordable Care Act regulation is an important reason healthcare sharing ministries are such a popular healthcare option for Americans seeking to regain their individual freedom in this one key area of their life. While there are several organizations that claim to be healthcare sharing ministries, there are only approximately ten that operate legally at a national level under the Affordable Care Act.

Each healthcare sharing ministry provides their members with an ethical and principled way to pay for their medical expenses. While the specifics may vary from ministry to ministry, the overall concept is consistent and is quite simple. Each month, members submit an agreed upon amount and that monthly amount is directed towards the medical expenses submitted by their fellow members. Likewise, when a member submits a medical bill to the ministry, their fellow members’ monthly contributions are used to share the medical expense.

These healthcare sharing ministries promote individual freedom among their members in several keyways. One important way in which healthcare sharing ministries promote individual freedom is by allowing prospective members to choose a healthcare sharing program that aligns with the religious and moral beliefs, something that cannot be done if forced to purchase a health insurance program from the government-run exchanges. Healthcare sharing ministries can be formed based on any religion, but most often the organizations are based on Christian principles. For example, Share HealthCare members are Christians and agree that they will not share towards medical expenses stemming from procedures with which they may not agree, such as abortions or sex changes.

By not sharing towards expenses with which the membership base does not agree, healthcare sharing ministries such as Share HealthCare not only allow members to receive the healthcare they need while adhering to their beliefs, but they also ensure that monthly contribution amounts can remain low while still providing sufficient funding to share towards eligible medical expenses submitted by members. Often times, the difference between the monthly price of a health insurance program from the government-run exchange and the monthly contribution of a healthcare sharing program can be quite significant. While the average monthly price of a health insurance program sold on the government-run exchange is over $450 per month for an individual, Share HealthCare offers their healthcare sharing program at monthly contribution amounts ranging from $149 to $299 depending on the sharing level you choose.

Another keyway in which healthcare sharing ministries promote individual freedom among their members is by allowing members to choose the providers and facilities they want to visit. This differs from health insurance programs which require members to visit only providers or facilities that are part of their network. While some health insurance programs may allow members to visit “out-of-network” providers, that often comes with an extra charge which can be quite substantial. On the contrary, members of healthcare sharing ministries can visit any provider or facility. While most healthcare sharing ministries have a list of providers with which they have worked in the past, this serves only as a guide and members are free to visit providers not on the list if the provider does not agree to directly bill the ministry. For example, with Share HealthCare, if your provider will not directly bill Share HealthCare, you can self-pay and then submit the bill and proof of payment to Share HealthCare who will then reimburse you for the expense.

Since the inception of healthcare sharing several decades ago, healthcare sharing ministries have always been a beacon for Americans searching for a way to return freedom to their healthcare. As regulations and laws such as the Affordable Care Act continue to chip away at the individual freedoms of Americans as it relates to their healthcare, healthcare sharing ministries like Share HealthCare will continue to play a key role in providing an affordable, efficient, and ethical way to pay for medical expenses. As long as regulations limiting the freedom of American healthcare continue to grow, we can fully expect healthcare sharing to continue to grow in popularity and usage.