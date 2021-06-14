5 Ways Casino Sites Have Evolved in 2021

Evolution takes a long time, even in the tech industry. But, the ways casino sizes have evolved in 2021 is a culmination of things that were brewing in the background for a while. After a huge expansion of the industry, there are new rules about what an online operator is and how it acts.

Generally, there are five factors that have led to online gambling operators being a lot different today than they used to be:

A better approach Improved security Increased benefits Advanced graphics Cheaper development

And the last point is arguably the core of the change. The fact that making a gambling game is cheaper and more accessible to a lot of new operators made competition greater and forced the older companies to up their game.

Casino Sites Have Evolved in Every Way

Casino sites today are arguably better in every single way than what gamers and gamblers might be used to in the past. This is not only due to technology but a matter of approach and human interaction as well.

More emphasis is given to having a good time and enjoying the community than on the actual jackpot. In many live casino games or even simple slots or pokies, you are encouraged to chat and have a good time regardless of the result on the screen.

#1 Rebranded as Entertainment

This is probably the most important way casino sites have evolved in 2021. It is a culmination of a long process where it is unacceptable for online gambling operators to treat players, their customers, as someone who came just to spend money and don’t ask questions.

Exploitative tactics are often regulated and you can’t get a license with them, and they are even frowned upon by longtime gamers.

Now, you are expected to have fun. Win or lose, regardless of the game, you should enjoy yourself as much as possible. And, if you do end up in the green, that is just a bonus.

#2 Security Improvements

Online security on casino sites has excelled to levels that used to be reserved to high-end tech companies, and for a good reason. A lot of money is exchanging hands and hacking operators used to be a very lucrative target.

Now, especially with the introduction of cryptocurrency gambling, security has improved significantly. Short of sharing your log-in information, the probability of a hack on a licensed website is minimal.

#3 Bonuses and Benefits

Bonuses are never promoted as the reason one should be playing in an online casino. Still, they are a huge factor in why a lot of people have tried the games and stuck with them. And, it is more than just the money.

In most cases bonuses are just ‘’monopoly money’’ that you can use to play, usually double or triple the amount you did pay in. Because you can’t withdraw the bonus money, there is no loss if you don’t win with it.

But, if you do win, that funny money becomes very real. The whole process reduces the stress a lot of people feel when playing, making the game more enjoyable and accessible.

#4 Advanced Graphics

Modern casino sites have evolved because the games they host have evolved as well. The so-called iGaming options have advanced so much that in many cases they are visually stunning and a great addition to your home entertainment.

Such appeal is not more important than the mechanics or fairness, but it is something people stick to. You want to see something nice on your screen, and the developer is there to provide it.

#5 A Low-Entry Market

Making games is no longer relegated to huge gaming companies and established Las Vegas operators. Even a single person with some know-how about coding and design can make a game and try to promote it on various platforms.

Such competition has been the biggest driving force of the market, pushing games to become better and better all the time.