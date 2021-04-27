5 Reasons to Keep Board Games Around for Family Time

As quarantine season continues to stretch painfully long, families have gotten plenty creative at finding ways to entertain themselves indoors. And if you haven’t made board game night part of your indoor family fun routine yet, you should. Here are some of the reasons why getting a good board game is worth the investment.

1 - They Are Accessible

While some board games are very complex, most of them can be picked up by a beginner in under five minutes after a quick rundown of the rules. That combined with the visual and tactile nature of the board and its various pieces make board games easy to get into.

Well-crafted games expertly balance play elements like luck, skill, and knowledge to deliver a fun experience across various player personalities and types. Everyone has a chance of winning, so everyone gets to have some good fun.

2 - They Are for The Whole Family

It can be hard to get small kids and elderly relatives excited for the same movies and video games that other members of the family like to enjoy. But board games are often crafted to be fun for the whole family, which allows family members who don’t often interact much to play together and forge some unique experiences.

This is not to say that only games that are fun for all ages are worth your time. There are plenty of unique card games and trivia board games that are made specifically to help adults have fun, bond, and remember fond memories.

3 - They Are Affordable

There are hundreds of fun and classic board games that can be bought for less than $50. And even when you decide to shop above that price point the investment is usually still worth it. After all, a good board game can last you decades. And every time you choose to play games at home over going out to a restaurant or to the movies you will be saving money, which can add up to hundreds in savings every year.

4 - They Are Flexible

One of the things that have been lost as our games became digital was the ability to modify the rules of the game on the fly. Coming up with house rules and different win conditions can help make an old game fresh again, and it allows players to modify the game to fit their goals and needs.

This lets you and your family get more fun out of play sessions, and it encourages family members to be creative as they come up with new rules and ideas for the game.

5 - They Are Good for Your Health

Social interaction and laughter are both good for the human body and mind. It can help reduce stress levels and boost one’s overall health. On top of that, plenty of board games help players exercise a variety of cognitive functions, including critical thinking and memory. It all adds up to help make board games a powerful tool in helping preserve the physical and emotional health of your relatives, especially the seniors in your family.