Aaron Doughty Presents a Practical Approach to Your Dream Life with His Law of Subtraction

Aaron Doughty is a globally recognized spiritual teacher and thought leader bringing positive change to the world. He is famously known for his candid, modern, practical perspectives and philosophies for people seeking to create their dream life. He draws most of his teachings from his process of transitioning out of an unrewarding 9–5 job to living an abundant life.

Aaron focuses more on the law of subtraction, where he teaches people how to let go of what is holding them back from actualizing their dreams. This enables him to create simple, practical, and grounded content on personal development that most people find easily resonates with them.

These teachings have made him an online sensation with over a million subscribers on YouTube and over 100 million views. Aaron also enjoys a massive audience on Instagram with more than 362K followers. This is just but part of his massive community spread across the world. He has been touring different countries, teaching and motivating others to manifest their dream lives in a practical and grounded way.

Aaron insists that it’s his candidness to share what worked and continues to work for him that placed him on the map. He believes that if it can work for him, then it could work for anyone who sincerely wants to do the inner work.

Aaron says there is some truth in ideas like manifesting and the law of attraction that advocate adopting new ways and habits to attract success. However, he finds fault in these ideas because they lack some degree of practicality, which makes most people miss the deeper core of the teachings. He found this through firsthand experience doing the same, and it’s this core realization that he shares with others today.

According to Aaron, it takes more than adding new habits, hustling, and creating new vision boards to draw success your way. He stands for letting go of the ideas, emotions, and ways of relating that aren’t a natural representation of yourself, which he calls the “law of subtraction.” He believes in letting go to remove the obstacles that hinder you from experiencing a natural flow in life. To him, it’s the natural, smooth and effortless life experience that will draw you close to your dreams.

In addition, you will need to change your identity and self-image as it firmly controls your life. A poor self-image, self-low esteem, and lack of confidence hold you back from self-expression. Aaron advises bringing your thoughts, feelings, and actions to align with your current life goals and dreams. He says this makes it easy for you to manifest and work on what you want to become.

Aaron also notes that it’s natural for humans to resist change, especially trying to let go of what they have become used to. But this is never a good enough reason for you to slow down your dreams. His advice is to take immediate action and get started, leaving the rest to be figured out as you go. He insists that the key is to commit to the new version of yourself and let go of the old, as that’s who you indeed are.