Trump's Polling Lead Widening, Not Shrinking

Trump can’t win. This writer hears and sees that daily.

If I access Twitter, it’s Kurt Schlichter and the gang, over and over again.

Trump can’t win goes the mantra. He can’t get to 270.

Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona; he needs them all but won’t get any of them.

Give it up. Move on.

If I read my local feeds, I get the "GOP Made Simple" guy giving me the same rant.

He’s logical, reasoned, smart, and patriotic. So is Schlichter.

So, it’s time to ask a most important question: What is it that these guys don’t get?

First, this writer's disclaimer. I’m a Republican, a former 10 year County GOP Chairman, in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Of course, this writer supports Republicans. He will support our nominee.

He will use everything in his (limited) power to get a Republican back in the White House on Inauguration Day, 2024.

Now, the answer to the question. I know what the Schlichter crowd doesn’t get.

I know reality and the realm of the possible. They don’t.

A long time ago, 2004, this writer authored, "Sid’s Rules of Politics."

Proceeding to Rule #6 . . . "In the fight for the hearts and minds, go for the hearts."

Trump has all the hearts. Trump has the true believers, the warriors, the do-or-die Republicans. Yes, the Schlichters of the political world say, but that won’t get us to 270.

Here’s what I say to that! Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for 2024.

Period. End of story. Deal with it. You don’t think he can get 270? Work harder.

It’s the Trumpers who have reality on their side.

When one guy pulls over 50% and everyone else struggles for double digits, it’s time to ask the reality question: What do the (majority) Trumpers know?

I will tell you. They know that Trump is the only Republican who can win.

Maybe he will and maybe he won’t, but no other Republican can come close. Why?

Because the Trumpers aren’t going anywhere. Why?

Because no other Republican is committed to rooting out the deep state. Period.

They’re all tinkerers, not warriors. They’ll never go after broadcast licenses.

They’ll never bring criminal charges against the "Intel 51" who sold out our country.

They’ll never rename all the "Nancy Pelosi" buildings in honor of Ashli Babbitt.

They just won’t. And the Trumpers know it.

And, if 2024 is a battle for our national soul, then it’s got to be a battle worth fighting. I can assure you, the diehard Trumpers will only vote for Trump.

And if Trump is disqualified? They’ll write him in.

And if Trump is in jail? They’ll still write him in. Or worse?

They’ll stay home. But, you say, then we’ll lose. Yes. Is it fair? No.

Is it the best of all possible worlds? No. Is it reality? You bet it is.

So, instead of telling us, "Trump can’t win," start telling us: "This is how Trump can win."

Tell us how to disqualify Biden and put Kamala in the hot seat.

In short, tell us how to take back our country. Stop telling us how to sleep with the enemy.

No more John McCain’s, or Mitt Romney’s or Bob Dole’s.

Like it or not, for the Trump supporters, it’s all or nothing.

Deal with it.

When people ask me what this writer does politically, I tell them, "I count votes."

Believe me, every time I count votes the answer is the same.

The disconnect between grassroot Republicans and our party leaders is widening, not shrinking. Trump’s polling lead is widening, not shrinking. It’s all the same.

We all saw the debate. Everyone up there disqualified themselves.

The only voice of urgency belonged to Vivek Ramaswamy.

And he’s not getting our nomination.

We, the GOP are very fortunate. We have our candidate.

We know the job ahead. Push, pull, or get out of the way!

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party.