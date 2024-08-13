Biden, Harris Forget Hostages - Effectively Ask Israel's Surrender

Edan Alexander. Omer Neutra. Hersh Goldberg Polin. Dagui-Dekel-Chen. Keith Seigel. Itay CVhen Z”L (deceased). Gadi Haggai Z”L (deceased). Judith Weinstein Haggai Z”L (deceased).

Say their names, President Biden.

Say their names, Vice-President Harris.

Say their names, Gov. Walz.

Do you even know who they are? They’re hostages. American hostages.

If they’re American hostages, how come we don’t recognize their names?

If you haven't figured it out, these are the Americans who were in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Hamas massacre occurred.

These U.S. citizens were captured by the terrorists and, in some cases, assaulted or killed.

That was 10 months ago.

We didn’t find them as we cleaned out Gaza.

Most incredulously, we haven’t asked for them.

Here's a case where the hostages are total innocents.

No one accused them of spying.

They weren't accused of drug smuggling.

Their only crime?

Being Jewish.

While that explains why they were taken.

It does nothing to explain why they’re still there.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris simply haven’t asked for their return. Instead, both have effectively asked for Israel’s surrender.

It’s called the "Two State Solution."

What that "solution" does is gives the Gazans back their territory that was built into a terrorist fortress, tunnels included.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reduced it to rubble.

Yet, as I have asked, why don’t we just ask for their return, unconditionally?

No money and no hostage exchange, just a return of the eight American hostages, including the three deceased? And, what makes this writer think a return of the hostages would be so simple?

Easy.

Just follow the money. Virtually every Mideast terror dollar comes from us.

Yes, us. Voluntarily.

Let’s take a walk on the dollar side.

To begin with, the United States gives Palestine, on average, $600 million every year.

Why?

Just because.

No questions asked.

That could build a number of schools, hospitals, and prisons. It could, but tragically it doesn’t.

It builds terror tunnels, lots of them.

It constructs tunnels from Gaza to Israel, for attack.

It erects tunnels from Gaza to Egypt, for resupply.

The global community kicks in another billion dollars a year. UNRWA, a United Nations "humanitarian" Mideastern agency, provides another $200 million per year, plus, apparently, supplying additional terrorists.

See how simple everything is?

If the United States ends its terrorist funding, Palestine suffers.

How much?

Enough to give up five live and three deceased American hostages.

Easy.

We can complete our walk on the dollar side by reminding everyone of the oil premium that Iran enjoys (the Biden price over the Trump price) comes to $4 billion per month.

Let’s recap:

We have eight American hostages in Gaza that President Biden and Vice-President Harris refuse to advocate for.

We have an active Mideast terror network with Iran as its leader, all funded directly or indirectly, by the Biden/Harris administration.

We have Iran weeks or months away from a nuclear bomb.

We have a canary in the coal mine named Gov. Josh Shapiro, d-Pa.

All of this in the context of a presidential election.

All these issues came together recently. Not long ago at all, Kamala Harris passed over Gov. Shapiro for her vice-presidential running mate.

She had a chance to reaffirm her support for the unbreakable relationship between the United States and Israel.

She had a chance to turn away from the scourge of antisemitism.

She had a chance to win Pennsylvania, but Kamala blinked. Her Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y. (AOC) wing bluffed that if Shapiro and Israel were in, they’re out. Kamala failed the test. Once upon a time Bill Clinton had the Sister Souljah moment, or "test," if you prefer.

He passed and became the nation's 42nd president.

Kamala flunked. That can only mean she will end her political career as a lame duck.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.