Latin Americans, and Others, Are on to Left's Socialist Agendas

I have seen the future.

It's made this writer smile.

In a front row seat, on Thurs. Jan. 27, 2022, at the Wellington National Golf Club, in Wellington, Florida, the inaugural event of "Latinos United for America," an offshoot of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, was held.

Almost 200 were in attendance that day; paid attendees all. A time for food, fun, frolicking, and unity. The event was held right off one of Florida's main east-west thoroughfares —Southern Boulevard.

And yes, for those who may know it, the same Southern Boulevard that meets Mar-A-Lago at the Atlantic Ocean — in Palm Beach.

It’s a straight 15.7-mile drive from point to point.

No turns. It's our own Freedom Trail.

The beauty of the event is how truly multicultural it was, in the best sense of the word.

The opening speaker was Michael Barnett, seven-year chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, a lawyer; a Black man of Hispanic ancestry.

A true conservative and patriot.

The keynote speaker was Byron Donalds, the Black congressman from Naples, Florida.

Byron is always a crowd pleaser. His is an impressive figure, with a large booming voice, and a closely-trimmed beard.

He espouses one consistent, clarion, resonating theme —freedom.

Rep. Donalds was introduced by the very funny, very talented Siggy Flicker, a reality show celebrity. We were rolling, think of a young Joan Rivers.

We just knew we were part of something new, big, and game-changing.

Think of it as multicultural assimilation.

Next year’s event — following the 2022 midterm elections — promises to be equally impressive.

The Democrats always play the long game.

The progressive movement rose to prominence in 1912.

In that presidential election year, progressive Theodore Roosevelt lost to progressive Woodrow Wilson. Wilson’s first year in office, 1913, saw America’s first national income tax and the brand, spanking new Federal Reserve.

With the election of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in 1932, government expansion, vis-a-vis programs emerged, running rampant — on steroids.

Suddenly, the federal government had all the money — and the states wound up as poor supplicants. Progressivism, here we come.

By the 1960’s the Democrats’ agenda was stalled. Taxes were being cut. Private sector unions were in retreat. And center-right presidents, John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon were governing.

The Democrats had their epiphany: They would never create a true progressive/socialist America with a mostly European Judeo-Christian populace. Change was coming.

Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 landslide gave the Democrats an opportunity to fundamentally transform our immigration flows. With legislation proposed by then-Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., over night immigration shifted from Europe to Latin America; complete with massive amounts of chain-migration. The long game: Cutting off the supply of capitalist Europeans and replacing them with socialist Hispanics.

Multiculturalism was in. The melting pot was out.

Eventually, President Obama, while acknowledging the unconstitutionality of his actions, issued the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Executive Order.

It’s still in place.

President Donald J. Trump built the wall. President Joseph R. Biden shut it down.

As a result, our nation's southern border was openend up — wide.

But something has changed, and it has because the Democrats overplayed their hand.

There are some 60 million Hispanics in America today. They are 12% of the votes.

The Democrats saw this as game, set and, match; a permanent socialist majority — which would vote for them and their agenda.

And, yet, here we are.

The 63% of the Hispanic vote that Biden won in 2020 is 44/43 in a Dec. 8, 2021 poll in The Wall Street Journal.

The congressional split is 37% each.

And in the Virginia election, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Hispanic vote outright.

His lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, a Black woman, also won.

Meanwhile, in getting-redder-by-the-month Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is paired with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, R-Fla.

I’ll tell you what happened.

The Democrats assumed the Hispanics would drink the Kool-Aid. All of it.

The Democrats assumed that no matter how far Left their policies became, the Hispanics were all in. But here’s the rub. The American Democrats have never lived under the following: socialism, fascism, communism, and progressivism.

The Hispanics have never before lived under the American Constitution; or capitalism, or Republicanism.

Hispanics know the difference. There’s no going back.

The Hispanics are Republicans, and will be for a long time.

They have seen the Obama/Biden/Pelosi model and they want no part of it. Not now. Not ever. And, they saw the photo of Barack Obama socializing with Raul Castro at the Cuban baseball game some time ago. How many millions of votes did that cost the Democrats?

Here's the news flash, nobody flees socialism looking for more socialism.

We have the seen the future, and the future is Latin Americans, along with many others in America, who will turn their backs on the Democrats, when it's time to vote in November of this year.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read More — Here.