The Great Divide: It's Conservatives and Republicans

A great divide? Here in America? Are we talking about Blacks and whites, men and women, gays and straights, D's and R's?

None of the above. We're talking about Conservatives and Republicans. Recently I had the honor of sharing a morning with a wonderful congresswoman from the heartland. I'll call her Congresswoman Smith.

Our agenda was to discover areas of a Great Divide. I was the self-appointed spokesperson for 100 million Conservatives. I appointed the congresswoman to be the spokesperson for the 200 or so congressional Republicans.

I went first and offered the Dinerstein Paradigm: "When Democrats accuse Republicans, Republicans have to prove their own innocence. When Republicans accuse Democrats, Republicans have to prove the Democrats' guilt."

In other words, being a Democrat means never having to say you're sorry. This cannot stand.

Why are we always playing defense? Sadly, we have legislators for leaders in a time of war. McCarthy and McConnell are simply too nice and too polite, attributes never attached to Pelosi and Schumer.

Proof? Liz Cheney. She not only got a leadership position. She was allowed to publicly attack President Trump, and she refused to invite him to address the GOP Congressional Caucus in Orlando.

Where was the outrage from the 200 congressional Republicans? Nowhere. But they sure sent a message to the 100 million Conservatives: "You don't count."

Yes, Liz will lose her leadership position, and the D.C. Republicans will move on. The rest of us? Not so fast.

To Minority leaders McCarthy and McConnell, I say: "Let me help you." Here are a few suggestions for standing committees for the RNC and the GOP Congressional Caucus:

The Acts of Treason Committee: So the John Kerrys of the world will have to answer for their possibly seditious actions;

The Broadcast License Cancelling Committee: So the CBS and CNN hit jobs will put those far Left "journalists" at risk;

The Unacceptable Schools Committee: So the children of Chicago, Detroit and other Democrat educational wastelands can finally have powerful advocates;

Second Amendment Violators: So citizens who live under Democrat Gun Control can finally defend themselves.

You get the idea. Republicans need to stop tolerating the intolerable. Everything the Dems touch gets ruined. Who will fight for the victims? How about us?

Here are some legislative initiatives our congressional friends should attempt:

We need a Discharge Petition for Court Packing. Call their bluff. Make them vote;

It's time to decertify the National Educational Association, commonly known as the Teachers' Union. The NEA used their huge political clout to keep the schools closed, science be damned. The evidence is emerging; alienation, suicides, lack of socialization, decreased learning. Let's call it what it is: Massive Child Abuse. Where's Congress?

President Biden is knowingly releasing COVID-infected illegals into the general public. Where's the legislation requiring disclosure of every town, city and county invaded by these lethal germ carriers? Come on, congressional Republicans. Make us proud.

And that gets me to my favorite proposed legislative initiative: Cancel the Democrat Party. Yes, cancel, as in outlaw, defund and deplatform.

The case could not be clearer. For a country that cancels people and institutions for long ago slurs, votes or writings, (I'm talking about you, Dr. Seuss), the Democrat Party is ripe for cancellation.

The Democrat Party existed to promote and encourage the institution of slavery. They didn't just support slavery. They argued for new states to become slave states. Their enforcement of this evil policy came from their terrorist wing, the Ku Klux Klan. The Klan was proud of its hoods, cross burnings and lynchings. Indeed, many of their lynchings were of white Republicans, citizens attempting to register Blacks to vote.

Also, pernicious poll taxes and literacy tests were created to further separate Blacks from the voting booths. In addition, slavery cost this nation a Civil War; 700,000 killed counting both sides. Of course, we should outlaw the Democrat Party. Germany outlawed the Nazis, and Italy outlawed the Fascists. It makes total sense and would be a great gift to humanity.

The Dems say that today's Democrat Party is enlightened and colorblind. Really? It was only a few short years ago that the third-highest-ranking Democrat, Robert Byrd of West Virginia, a onetime KKK officer, died. He was eulogized by Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

And then there is education. The Democrat Party has existed for almost 200 years. During that time there has not been a single day where the Dems supported Black families picking the educational institutions for their own children. Racist to the core.

And now the Dems talk about reparations, payments long overdue and only legitimate when it's today's Dems paying yesterday's victims; descendants of 19th century Blacks and Union soldiers. Ka-ching!

And remember their terrorist past? Today it's Antifa and Black Lives Matter, burning, looting, intimidating and getting bailed out by Democrats at the highest levels. And that brings us back to my newest BFF's, Congresswoman Smith and her colleagues.

Justice demands that the Democratic Party be permanently cancelled. Are the congressional Republicans willing to make the demand? Pray tell, congresswoman. Will you end the Great Divide?

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. He founded JBS & Associates, a 600-person financial service company, and currently combines politics and business with Niger Innis in Inclusive Elections LLC, a firm that brings urban electorate voters to the GOP. He is the author of "Adults Only: For Those Who Love Their Country More Than Their Party." Read Sid Dinerstein's Reports — More Here.