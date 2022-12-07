Poll: Voters Prefer System Where All Have Equal Opportunity

Dec. 7, 2022: By a 61% to 26% margin, voters prefer a system where everyone has equal opportunity and some people end up far more successful than others over one in which the government ensures that inequality is minimized.

AScott Rasmussen national survey found that just 21% believe that meritocracy and a hard work ethic are racist ideas.

Sixty-three percent (63%) disagree, including 47% who strongly disagree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 17-20, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​​