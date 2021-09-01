×
Poll: 58 Percent Very Motivated to Vote in 2022 Midterms

By Wednesday, 01 September 2021 11:56 AM

September 1, 2021: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of registered voters feel very motivated to cast a ballot in next year’s midterm elections. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that another 21% are somewhat motivated to participate next year.[1]

Voters who prefer policies like those of former GOP President Donald Trump have a higher level of motivation than others. Seventy percent (70%) of voters who prefer Trump policies are very motivated. Among the smaller number who prefer traditional Republican politics, just 50% are that motivated.[1]

On the other side of the aisle, 61% of those who prefer traditional Democratic policies are very motivated; so are 60% of those who prefer policies like those of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "58% of registered voters are very motivated to cast a ballot in 2022," August 30, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
