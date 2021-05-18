Polls: 12 Million Births in China During 2020

May 18, 2021: During 2020, there were 12 million births in China, the lowest total since 1961. According to The Wall Street Journal, the People’s Bank of China recently "recommended the government abandon its population control policies if it hopes to compete with America."[1]

In addition to low birth rates, China’s population challenges include the fact that more people leave China for other countries than move to China.[2] The United States, on the other hand, has more immigrants than any other nation globally.[3]

