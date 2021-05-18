×
Polls: 12 Million Births in China During 2020

By Tuesday, 18 May 2021 03:22 PM Current | Bio | Archive

May 18, 2021: During 2020, there were 12 million births in China, the lowest total since 1961. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Peoples Bank of China recently "recommended the government abandon its population control policies if it hopes to compete with America."[1]

In addition to low birth rates, Chinas population challenges include the fact that more people leave China for other countries than move to China.[2] The United States, on the other hand, has more immigrants than any other nation globally.[3]

Footnotes:

  1. The Wall Street Journal, "Xi Jinpings Achilles Heel," May 11, 2021
  2. Macrotrends, "China Net Migration Rate 1950-2021," accessed May 17, 2021
  3. Pew Research Center, "Key findings about U.S. immigrants," August 20, 2020

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

