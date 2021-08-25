×
49 Percent: Other Countries View US as Weaker After Afghanistan Withdrawal

afghanistan on a map, seen through a magnifying glass
(Juan Camilo Bernal/Dreamstime.com)

By Wednesday, 25 August 2021 11:05 AM

August 25, 2021: Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, 49% of voters believe countries such as China and Russia now perceive the United States as weaker than before. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 21% disagree and 30% are not sure.[1]

There is a wide partisan divide. Republicans tend to think the U.S. is perceived as weaker than before while Democrats are evenly divided.[1]

Most white and Hispanic voters believe the U.S. is perceived as weaker. Black voters are evenly divided.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "Following Afghanistan withdrawal, 49 percent believe Russia and China perceive U.S. as weaker; 21% disagree" August 24, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


