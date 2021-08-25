49 Percent: Other Countries View US as Weaker After Afghanistan Withdrawal

August 25, 2021: Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, 49% of voters believe countries such as China and Russia now perceive the United States as weaker than before. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 21% disagree and 30% are not sure.[1]

There is a wide partisan divide. Republicans tend to think the U.S. is perceived as weaker than before while Democrats are evenly divided.[1]

Most white and Hispanic voters believe the U.S. is perceived as weaker. Black voters are evenly divided.[1]

