25 States Have Ended Supplemental Unemployment Benefits

June 4, 2021: Twenty-five (25) states have ended or set dates to end payment of pandemic-related unemployment benefits.[1]

Throughout the pandemic, there has been a significant partisan divide on just about every aspect of the issue. Republican voters have consistently been more optimistic than Democrats.[2] This divide is reflected again in the decision to end supplemental unemployment benefits. All the states dropping the supplemental benefits are led by Republican governors.[1]

