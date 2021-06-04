×
Tags: unemployment | benefits

25 States Have Ended Supplemental Unemployment Benefits

map with most states with republican governors ending benefits early with only vermont and massachussetts as exceptions
(Ballotpedia)

Friday, 04 June 2021 11:22 AM

June 4, 2021: Twenty-five (25) states have ended or set dates to end payment of pandemic-related unemployment benefits.[1]

Throughout the pandemic, there has been a significant partisan divide on just about every aspect of the issue. Republican voters have consistently been more optimistic than Democrats.[2] This divide is reflected again in the decision to end supplemental unemployment benefits. All the states dropping the supplemental benefits are led by Republican governors.[1]

Ballotpedia is providing comprehensive coverage on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is affecting America's political and civic life. Our coverage includes how federal, state, and local governments are responding and how those responses are influencing election rules and operations, political campaigns, the economy, schools, and more.

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. Ballotpedia.org, "State government plans to end federal unemployment benefits related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 2021." accessed June 3, 2021
  2. Ballotpedia.org, "Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day for June 3, 2021," June 3, 2021

ScottRasmussen
Twenty-five states have ended or set dates to end payment of pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Throughout the pandemic, there has been a significant partisan divide on just about every aspect of the issue.
2021-22-04
Friday, 04 June 2021 11:22 AM
