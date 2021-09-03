42.9 Million Americans Will Travel This Holiday Weekend

September 3, 2021: This Labor Day weekend, 42.9 million Americans are expected to take a road trip. While that’s a big number, it's down a percentage point from last year and down 10 points from 2019 (the last Labor Day before COVID-19).[1]

However, the numbers are uncertain because of an increase in last minute bookings. Mel Dohmen, senior brand manager at Orbitz, says, "The last-minute booking trend really emerged last year as a response to COVID-19 and travelers taking their time to make decisions on where and when to go, if at all."[1]

TripAdvisor data confirms the desire for flexibility, showing an increase in searches for terms like "free cancellation," "pay at stay," and "travel safe." Additionally, Orbitz notes an increase in demand for travel insurance compared to past years.[1]

