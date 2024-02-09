×
Tags: super bowl | betting
OPINION

$23.1 Billion Will Be Bet on Super Bowl by Americans

a football office pool grid for sports betting
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 09 February 2024 01:16 PM EST

February 9, 2024: This year, Americans are expected to bet $23.1 billion on the Super Bowl. This includes bets placed online, in casinos, through unlicensed bookmakers and informally among family and friends. 67.8 million people — 26% of the adult population — are expected to participate in placing these bets. Both the number of people and the amounts are up significantly from previous years.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Friday, 09 February 2024 01:16 PM
