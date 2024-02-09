$23.1 Billion Will Be Bet on Super Bowl by Americans

February 9, 2024: This year, Americans are expected to bet $23.1 billion on the Super Bowl. This includes bets placed online, in casinos, through unlicensed bookmakers and informally among family and friends. 67.8 million people — 26% of the adult population — are expected to participate in placing these bets. Both the number of people and the amounts are up significantly from previous years.

