Tags: students | working | jobs
87 Percent: Part-Time Job Teaches Students Lessons

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 01 July 2024 12:53 PM EDT

July 1, 2024: Eighty-seven percent (87%) of voters believe that working a part-time job teaches students lessons they could never learn in school. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 91% think it is good for teenagers to have jobs during school vacations. Fifty-six percent (56%) think it is good for them to have part-time jobs during the school year, while just 36% disagree and think a job is likely to interfere with their ability to study and learn.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 19-20, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Does working a part-time job teach students lessons they could never learn in school?

  • 87%-Yes
  • 8%-No
  • 5%-Not sure

Generally speaking, is it good for teenagers to have jobs during school vacations?

  • 59%-Very good
  • 32%-Somewhat good
  • 2%-Somewhat bad
  • 0%-Very bad
  • 7%-Neither good nor bad
  • 0%-Not sure

What about during the school year? Is it generally good for teenagers to have part-time jobs during the school year or is that likely to interfere with their ability to study and learn?

  • 56%-It is good for teenagers to have part-time jobs during the school year
  • 36%-It is likely to interfere with their ability to study and learn
  • 7%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Eighty-seven percent (87%) of voters believe that working a part-time job teaches students lessons they could never learn in school.
Monday, 01 July 2024 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

