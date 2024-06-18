61 Percent of Elites Have Introduced Selves With Preferred Pronouns

June 18, 2024: Sixty-one percent (61%) of RMG-described politically active elites have introduced themselves to others using their preferred personal pronouns. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 39% have not.

The survey also found that among all voters, just 10% have introduced themselves using preferred personal pronouns, while 88% have not.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 elite voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically active elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

(Among politically active elites) Have you ever introduced yourself to others by expressing your own preferred personal pronouns (i.e. “Hello, my name is Charlie and I go by he, him, his.”)?

61%-Yes

39%-No

0%-Not sure

(Among all voters) Have you ever introduced yourself to others by expressing your own preferred personal pronouns (i.e. “Hello, my name is Charlie and I go by he, him, his.”)?

10%-Yes

88%-No

3%-Not sure