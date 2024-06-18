WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pronouns | elites
OPINION

61 Percent of Elites Have Introduced Selves With Preferred Pronouns

campaign sytle buttons with he him she her they them written on them
(Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 18 June 2024 09:56 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 18, 2024: Sixty-one percent (61%) of RMG-described politically active elites have introduced themselves to others using their preferred personal pronouns. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 39% have not.

The survey also found that among all voters, just 10% have introduced themselves using preferred personal pronouns, while 88% have not.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 elite voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically active elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

(Among politically active elites) Have you ever introduced yourself to others by expressing your own preferred personal pronouns (i.e.  “Hello, my name is Charlie and I go by he, him, his.”)?

  • 61%-Yes
  • 39%-No
  • 0%-Not sure

(Among all voters) Have you ever introduced yourself to others by expressing your own preferred personal pronouns (i.e.  “Hello, my name is Charlie and I go by he, him, his.”)?

  • 10%-Yes
  • 88%-No
  • 3%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Sixty-one percent (61%) of RMG-described politically active elites have introduced themselves to others using their preferred personal pronouns. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 39% have not.
pronouns, elites
266
2024-56-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 09:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved