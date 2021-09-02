22 Percent of Voters Discuss Politics Daily With Immediate Family, Close Friends

September 2, 2021: Twenty-two percent (22%) of registered voters discuss politics every day or nearly every day with their immediate family and close friends. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 11% of voters have such daily discussions with people outside their circle of family and friends.[1]

At the other end of the spectrum, 50% of voters talk politics with family and close friends once a week or less. Sixty-eight percent (68%) have such discussions with others no more than once a week.

These totals include 18% of respondents who rarely or never discuss politics with family and friends and 28% who don’t discuss politics with others. The survey found that voters who prefer Trump-like policies discuss politics more than other voters.[1]

