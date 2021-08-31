×
29% of Voters Say Their Personal Finances Are Getting Better; 31% Say Worse

a pen on tope of a stack of bills
(Dreamstime)

By Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:02 PM

August 31, 2021: Twenty-nine percent (29%) of voters nationwide say their personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 31% say their finances are getting worse.[1]

These figures reflect a slight change from a month ago, when 31% said their finances were getting better and 26% said worse.[2]

The current totals include 9% who say their finances are getting much better and 10% who say much worse.[1] Last month, 11% said their finances were getting much better and 7% said much worse.[2]

Forty-two percent (42%) of voters rate their personal finances as good or excellent. That’s down four points from a month ago and down seven points since April.[1][3]

Twenty-three percent (23%) now rate their personal finances as poor. That up six points from a month ago and up nine points since April.[1][4]

This decline in financial confidence comes amidst growing concern about the pandemic. Twenty-five percent (25%) now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.[5] That reflects a 31-point decline since May, and is the lowest level of optimism since the vaccines became available. Looking back, 57% of voters believe that the lockdowns did more harm than good.[6]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "Economic confidence down: 29% say their finances getting better, 31% say worse," August 26, 2021
  2. ScottRasmussen.com, "31% say personal finances getting better; 26% worse," July 30, 2021
  3. Ballotpedia.org, "Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day for April 21, 2021," April 21, 2021
  4. Ballotpedia.org, "Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day for April 21, 2021," April 21, 2021
  5. ScottRasmussen, "Pessimism about pandemic continues to grow," August 24, 2021
  6. 57 believe lockdowns did more harm than good," August 23, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
2021-02-31
Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
