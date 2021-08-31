29% of Voters Say Their Personal Finances Are Getting Better; 31% Say Worse

August 31, 2021: Twenty-nine percent (29%) of voters nationwide say their personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 31% say their finances are getting worse.[1]

These figures reflect a slight change from a month ago, when 31% said their finances were getting better and 26% said worse.[2]

The current totals include 9% who say their finances are getting much better and 10% who say much worse.[1] Last month, 11% said their finances were getting much better and 7% said much worse.[2]

Forty-two percent (42%) of voters rate their personal finances as good or excellent. That’s down four points from a month ago and down seven points since April.[1][3]

Twenty-three percent (23%) now rate their personal finances as poor. That up six points from a month ago and up nine points since April.[1][4]

This decline in financial confidence comes amidst growing concern about the pandemic. Twenty-five percent (25%) now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.[5] That reflects a 31-point decline since May, and is the lowest level of optimism since the vaccines became available. Looking back, 57% of voters believe that the lockdowns did more harm than good.[6]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

