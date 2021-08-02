31% Say Personal Finances Getting Better; 26% Say Worse

August 02, 2021: Thirty-one percent (31%) of voters nationwide say their personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% say their finances are getting worse. Forty-one percent (41%) say their finances are remaining about the same, while 3% are not sure.[1]

These figures are almost identical to the results from a month ago when 32% said their finances were getting better, and 26% said worse.[2]

The current totals include 11% who say their finances are getting much better and 7% who say much worse.[1]

Forty-six percent (46%) of voters rate their personal finances as good or excellent. That’s up three points from a month ago but down three points since April.[3]

Seventeen percent (17%) now rate their personal finances as poor. That figure is unchanged from a month ago but up three points from April.[1]

There is a gap in economic perceptions between those with a postgraduate degree and the rest of the nation:

Among those with advanced degrees, 63% say their finances are getting better, and just 10% say worse.[1]

Among those with a bachelor’s degree, the numbers are much more evenly divided: 31% say better, and 25% say worse.[1]

Among those without a college degree, 22% believe their finances are getting better, while 29% say the opposite.[1]

Among voters who prefer policies like those of former President Donald Trump (R), 21% say their finances are getting better, while 37% say the opposite.[1]

The stable trends in personal finance perception stand in contrast to the collapse in confidence about the pandemic. In late May, 56% of voters believed the worst of the pandemic was behind us.[4] That figure has now fallen to 34%, a 22-point decline in just two months.[1]

