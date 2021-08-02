×
31% Say Personal Finances Getting Better; 26% Say Worse

a pile of bills and a pen
(Dreamstime)

By Monday, 02 August 2021 10:48 AM

August 02, 2021: Thirty-one percent (31%) of voters nationwide say their personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% say their finances are getting worse. Forty-one percent (41%) say their finances are remaining about the same, while 3% are not sure.[1]

These figures are almost identical to the results from a month ago when 32% said their finances were getting better, and 26% said worse.[2]

The current totals include 11% who say their finances are getting much better and 7% who say much worse.[1]

Forty-six percent (46%) of voters rate their personal finances as good or excellent. That’s up three points from a month ago but down three points since April.[3]

Seventeen percent (17%) now rate their personal finances as poor. That figure is unchanged from a month ago but up three points from April.[1]

There is a gap in economic perceptions between those with a postgraduate degree and the rest of the nation:

  • Among those with advanced degrees, 63% say their finances are getting better, and just 10% say worse.[1]
  • Among those with a bachelor’s degree, the numbers are much more evenly divided: 31% say better, and 25% say worse.[1]
  • Among those without a college degree, 22% believe their finances are getting better, while 29% say the opposite.[1]

Among voters who prefer policies like those of former President Donald Trump (R), 21% say their finances are getting better, while 37% say the opposite.[1]

The stable trends in personal finance perception stand in contrast to the collapse in confidence about the pandemic. In late May, 56% of voters believed the worst of the pandemic was behind us.[4] That figure has now fallen to 34%, a 22-point decline in just two months.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "31% say personal finances getting better; 26% worse," July 30, 2021
  2. Ballotpedia.org, "Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day for July 1, 2021," July 1, 2021
  3. Ballotpedia.org, "Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day for April 21, 2021," April 21, 2021
  4. Ballotpedia.org, "Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day for July 28, 2021," July 28, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


