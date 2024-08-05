36 Percent Rate Personal Finances Excellent or Good

August 5, 2024: Thirty-six percent (36%) of voters rate their personal finances as either excellent (8%) or good (28%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 62% of voters rate their personal finances as either fair (36%) or poor (26%).

The survey also found that 26% of voters say their personal finances are either much better (7%) or somewhat better (19%). Thirty-nine (39%) of voters say their personal finances are either somewhat worse (23%) or much worse (16%) these days. Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters stated that their personal finances are about the same.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 29-30, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

How do you rate your personal finances these days?

8% Excellent

28% Good

36% Fair

26% Poor

1% Not sure

Are your personal finances getting better or worse these days?

7% Much better

19% Somewhat better

34% About the same

23% Somewhat worse

16% Much worse

1% Not sure