36 Percent Rate Personal Finances Excellent or Good

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 05 August 2024 01:27 PM EDT

August 5, 2024: Thirty-six percent (36%) of voters rate their personal finances as either excellent (8%) or good (28%). A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 62% of voters rate their personal finances as either fair (36%) or poor (26%).

The survey also found that 26% of voters say their personal finances are either much better (7%) or somewhat better (19%). Thirty-nine (39%) of voters say their personal finances are either somewhat worse (23%) or much worse (16%) these days. Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters stated that their personal finances are about the same.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 29-30, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey Questions

How do you rate your personal finances these days?

  • 8% Excellent
  • 28% Good
  • 36% Fair
  • 26% Poor
  • 1% Not sure

Are your personal finances getting better or worse these days?

  • 7% Much better
  • 19% Somewhat better
  • 34% About the same
  • 23% Somewhat worse
  • 16% Much worse
  • 1% Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 05 August 2024 01:27 PM
