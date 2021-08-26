×
Tags: Coronavirus | pandemic

25 Percent of Voters Believe Worst of Pandemic Is Behind Us

surgical masks with covid wave one and two written on them
(Dreamstime)

By Thursday, 26 August 2021 10:19 AM Current | Bio | Archive

August 26, 2021: Public confidence concerning the pandemic has again fallen to the lowest level measured since the vaccines became available. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 25% of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.[1] That’s down three points from a month ago and down 31 points over the past three months.[2][3]

Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters now believe the worst is yet to come. That’s up three points from a month ago and up 28 points from three months ago.[2][4]

This is the most pessimistic assessment measured since December of last year. ​Beginning with the rollout of the vaccines in January, confidence grew fairly steadily for five months.[5][6][7][8][9]

Thirty-three percent (33%) of men believe the worst is behind us, an optimism shared by 18% of women.[1]

These numbers come at a time when 57% of voters believe that the lockdowns did more harm than good.[10]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Public confidence concerning the pandemic has again fallen to the lowest level measured since the vaccines became available. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 25% of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.
