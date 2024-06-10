WATCH TV LIVE

56 Percent of Voters: Worst of Pandemic Behind Us

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 10 June 2024 01:17 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 10, 2024: Fifty-six percent (56%) of voters believe that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. That’s up from 50% in September, but down from a high of 62% a year ago. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 24% fear that the worst is yet to come.

The survey also found that 65% believe it is likely the COVID-19 virus was initially created in a biological research lab. Sixty-one percent (61%) believe the U.S. government likely tried to cover up that fact, and 69% that the Chinese government made the pandemic worse by withholding important research and releasing false information.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 28-29, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Is the worst of the pandemic behind us, or is it still to come?

  • 56% Behind us
  • 24% Still to come
  • 20% Not sure

How likely is it that the COVID-19 virus was initially created in a biological research lab?

  • 38%-Very likely
  • 27%-Somewhat likely
  • 13%-Not very likely
  • 9%-Not at all likely
  • 13%-Not sure

How likely is it that U.S. government officials actively tried to cover up the possibility that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan, China, laboratory?

  • 36%-Very likely
  • 25%-Somewhat likely
  • 17%-Not very likely
  • 12%-Not at all likely
  • 11%-Not sure

Did the Chinese government make the global pandemic worse by withholding important research and releasing false information?

  • 69%-Yes
  • 11%-No
  • 20%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

