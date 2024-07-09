WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: noncompete agreement
OPINION

18 Percent Have Signed Noncompete Agreement for Job

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 09 July 2024 02:51 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 9, 2024: Eighteen percent (18%) of voters have had to sign a noncompete agreement for a job. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 72% never have signed a noncompete agreement.

The survey also found that 47% of voters agreed with a Federal Trade Commission ban on noncompete agreements. Forty percent (40%) agree that noncompete agreements are useful for preventing employees from giving information to competitors, and 39% agree that they unfairly prevent employees from seeking higher-paying jobs.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 13-14, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Have you ever had to sign a noncompete agreement for a job?

  • 18%-Yes
  • 72%-No
  • 10%-Not sure

The Federal Trade Commission recently issued a ban on noncompete agreements. Do you favor or oppose banning noncompete agreements?

  • 21%-Strongly favor
  • 26%-Somewhat favor
  • 17%-Somewhat oppose
  • 4%-Strongly oppose
  • 33%-Not sure

Some say non-compete agreements are necessary to prevent employees taking trade secrets and other information to competitors. Others say they unfairly prevent workers from being able to get better paying jobs. Which is closest to your view?

  • 40%-They are necessary to prevent employees taking trade secrets to competitors
  • 39%-They unfairly prevent workers from being able to get better paying jobs
  • 21%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


