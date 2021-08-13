48 Percent of Voters: News Outlets More Interested in Building Influence Than Accurate Reporting

August 13, 2021: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters believe news networks and personalities are more interested in building influence and power rather than accurately reporting the news. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 31% take the opposite view and believe the news outlets are more interested in accurate reporting.[1]

By a 58% to 25% margin, Republicans believe news networks are most interested in building influence and power. Democrats are evenly divided.[1]

Most voters with a postgraduate degree believe the news outlets prioritize accurate reporting. Most other voters disagree.[1]

Data released earlier found that just 39% of voters believe reporters would honestly report information that contradicts their own partisan and ideological views.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate.

