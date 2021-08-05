57 Percent of Voters Comfortable at Indoor Events Without Mask

August 05, 2021: Fifty-seven percent (57%) of voters would feel comfortable going without a mask to an indoor restaurant, bar, or other social setting with a large number of people. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 40% would be uncomfortable.[1]

These numbers are essentially unchanged since late May. That stability is interesting for a variety of reasons. In late May, 56% were confident that the worst of the pandemic was behind us. That figure has fallen to 28% today. Additionally, the CDC's guidance on wearing masks has changed, a fact that 61% of voters recognize.[2][3]

One possible explanation for this is that a large number of people are simply not following the CDC guidelines. Among those who recognize that the CDC recommends even vaccinated people to wear masks at indoor social events, 42% are comfortable attending such events without a mask. That’s consistent with data from a few months ago showing that just 33% of voters have been following the CDC's guidance very closely.[4]

The survey also found that a significant number of voters may have competing attitudes about mask-wearing and social distancing.[1]

For example, among voters who think we need to re-impose stricter lockdowns, 30% are personally comfortable attending indoor social events without a mask. Additionally, among those who say they’d like to live in a state with strict mask and social distancing guidelines, 31% are personally comfortable attending indoor events without a mask.[5][1]

These results suggest that between 9% and 13% of voters want strict guidelines but are personally comfortable with certain social situations if those guidelines are not in effect.[5][1]

Overall, 31% of voters want to re-impose strict mandates. Sixty-two percent are opposed.[5]

Additionally, 48% of all voters would rather live in a state where masks and other social distancing rules are up to individuals and local businesses. Nearly as many–44%–would rather live in a state with strict mask mandates and social distancing rules.[5]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

