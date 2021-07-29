55 Percent of Voters: Lockdowns Did More Harm Than Good

July 29, 2021: Looking back over the past year or so, 55% of voters agree that, “Despite good intentions, shutting down businesses and locking down society did more harm than good.” A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 38% disagree, and 7% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 34% who strongly agree and 20% who strongly disagree.[1]

Like other pandemic-related topics, there is a partisan divide. Most Republicans (76%) and independents (51%) agree that the lockdowns did more harm than good. However, most Democrats (57%) disagree.[1]

There is, however, a divide within the Democratic Party. White Democrats, by a 65% to 32% margin, reject the idea that lockdowns did more harm than good. Black Democrats and other Democrats are evenly divided.[1]

During the pandemic, government officials exercised emergency powers to enact lockdown and stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and other restrictions on businesses and individuals. The survey found that 62% are worried that many government officials will try to continue exercising such powers.[1]

Once again, there is a partisan divide and a divide within the Democratic Party. White Democrats, by a 57% to 39% margin, are not worried about government officials keeping too much power. Black Democrats, by a 64% to 27% margin, are worried.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

